Mumbai, February 19: Samsung’s upcoming mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, have appeared on Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification database. The listings indicate that the South Korean technology giant is nearing the official announcement for these devices, which typically serve as the company's highest-volume global models.

The certification identified the handsets with model numbers SM-A376B/DS and SM-A576B/DS, with the "DS" suffix confirming dual-SIM support for international markets. While the regulatory filings do not detail full internal specifications, they confirm that both smartphones have cleared necessary connectivity standards ahead of a projected March 2026 release. Vivo V70, V70 Elite Launch Set for India Today; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 Expected Specifications

Leaks suggest that the Galaxy A37 may be powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset, an upgrade that would bring the performance of last year's premium A55 model to a more accessible price point. The device is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, a 5,000mAh battery, and, notably, support for 45W fast charging—a feature Samsung has gradually expanded across its mid-range portfolio.

The more premium Galaxy A57 is rumoured to debut with the newer Exynos 1680 processor and a 6.6-inch AMOLED display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. Like its sibling, it is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities. Durability features such as an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and stereo speakers are also anticipated to remain standard for this model.

Market Positioning and Software Support

The Galaxy A-series remains a cornerstone of Samsung’s strategy to compete in the crowded mid-range segment, balancing dependable hardware with extended software longevity. Both the Galaxy A37 and A57 are expected to ship with the latest version of One UI, potentially based on Android 16 depending on the final production timeline, ensuring several years of security and OS updates. OxygenOS 17 Leaks: OnePlus Next Major Update Based on Android 17 to Focus on System Fluidity and Camera Enhancements.

This regulatory appearance follows earlier sightings on the Google Play Console, further solidifying reports of an imminent launch. While Samsung has not officially confirmed pricing, the Galaxy A37 is expected to be positioned as an upper-mid-range option, while the A57 will likely target the premium tier of the sub-INR 45,000 market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

