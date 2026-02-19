Mumbai, February 13: Samsung is preparing to strengthen its foothold in the premium smartphone segment with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on 25 February 2026. The flagship introduces practical refinements such as enhanced privacy tools, better sustained performance, and a refreshed design with softer curves and a lighter armour aluminium frame.

One of the key highlights is Samsung’s Adaptive Privacy Display, a hardware feature that restricts side-angle viewing in public spaces while keeping the screen clear for the user. Combined with Qualcomm’s latest chipset and an upgraded cooling system, the device is expected to manage demanding tasks like extended gaming sessions and 8K video recording more efficiently. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Galaxy S26 Series To Launch on February 25, 2026 With Focus on Personalised AI.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price (Expected)

Pricing in India is expected to remain close to current levels. The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage could start at INR 1,29,999, the 512GB version around INR 1,39,999, and the top-end 16GB RAM and 1TB variant near INR 1,59,999. Pre-orders may open soon after the global launch, with sales in India likely beginning on 11 March 2026. New “shadow” colour options such as Black Shadow, White Shadow, and Ultraviolet are also expected.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, enabling faster multitasking, smoother gaming, and improved long-term stability. It may feature a 6.9-inch M14 AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, ensuring excellent outdoor visibility with vibrant colours and deep contrast.

Samsung is expected to continue its focus on advanced photography with a quad rear camera system led by a 200MP primary sensor with a wider f/1.4 aperture for better low-light performance. Additional cameras may include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto camera for flexible zoom options. The phone could pack a 5,200mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging, reaching a full charge in about 50 minutes, along with wireless charging up to 25W featuring Qi2 magnetic alignment. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India, Launch Date and Specifications.

The device is likely to run One UI 8.5 based on Android 16, offering a refined interface. Samsung is also expected to enhance S Pen features and expand AI capabilities, including deeper integration with Perplexity AI for smarter automation and personalised search tools.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

