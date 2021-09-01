Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is speculated to be launched this month. Previously, we have heard several rumours about the features & specifications of the Galaxy S21 FE phone. Now, a new report has shared the user manual of the device which reveals its key specifications. The manual was first spotted by SamMobile and it confirms that the Galaxy S21 FE will be IP68 rated i.e. dust and water-resistant. The manual also reveals that the handset will get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Exynos Model Spotted on Geekbench; Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Photo Credits: SamMobile)

The design of Samsung's upcoming FE smartphone reportedly looks similar to the Galaxy S21 Series. The device will come with a triple rear camera setup, Wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, Samsung Pay and Dolby Atmos support. The power button and volume rocker will be placed on the right side of the smartphone. As per the report, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will not come with a charging adapter in the box and the customers will have to purchase it separately.

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to flaunt a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. At the front, the handset might sport a 10MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options might include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C for charging and 5G.

