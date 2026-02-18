Mumbai, 13 February: Samsung is set to reinforce its presence in the premium smartphone market with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on 25 February 2026. The flagship brings practical upgrades such as stronger privacy tools, improved sustained performance and a refreshed design featuring softer curves and a lighter armour aluminium frame.

A key highlight is Samsung’s Adaptive Privacy Display, a hardware feature that limits side-angle visibility in public while keeping the screen clear for the user. Paired with Qualcomm’s newest chipset and an upgraded cooling system, the phone should handle heavy workloads like long gaming sessions and 8K video capture more smoothly. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Galaxy S26 Series To Launch on February 25, 2026 With Focus on Personalised AI.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, offering faster multitasking, smoother gaming and improved stability over time. It is expected to feature a 6.9-inch M14 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, delivering strong outdoor visibility along with vibrant colours and deep contrast.

Samsung is likely to continue its focus on advanced photography with a quad rear camera setup. This includes a 200MP main sensor with a wider f/1.4 aperture for better low-light shots, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto sensor for versatile zoom options. The device may pack a 5,200mAh battery supporting 60W wired fast charging, reaching full charge in roughly 50 minutes. Wireless charging up to 25W with Qi2 magnetic alignment is also expected.

The phone should run One UI 8.5 based on Android 16, offering a refined interface. Samsung is also expected to enhance S Pen capabilities and expand AI features, including deeper integration with Perplexity AI for smarter automation and personalised search tools. Samsung One UI 9: Tech Giant Begins Testing Latest OS for Galaxy Z Fold 8, Flip 8 and Mystery 3rd Foldable Spotted, Says Report.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India (Expected)

Pricing in India is expected to remain close to current levels. The base 12GB RAM and 256GB model could start at INR 1,29,999, with the 512GB version around INR 1,39,999 and the 16GB RAM, 1TB variant near INR 1,59,999. Pre-orders may open immediately after the global launch, with sales in India likely from 11 March 2026. New “shadow” colour options such as Black Shadow, White Shadow and Ultraviolet may also be introduced.

