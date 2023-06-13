New Delhi, June 13: The next-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is likely to launch soon alongside its bigger sibling the Galaxy Z Fold5. The South Korean tech giant has already confirmed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will be taking place in the company’s home market in July. While Samsung has confirmed the Unpacked event’s venue to be Seoul and timeline to be July, the date is yet not confirmed, which is expected to be July 26.

As the foldable smartphone market is really becoming competitive, Samsung is expected to offer radical upgrades to its upcoming flagship foldable smartphones. The new Galaxy Z Flip5 is likely to be improved by leaps and bounds over its predecessor, and has been churning the rumour mills lately. Samsung Confirms Its Unpacked Event To Be Held in Seoul in July, To Witness New Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5 Unveiling.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 To Get Optimized Google Apps On Its Cover Display

As per the leaked reports, the new Sumsung Galaxy Z Flip5 will be flaunting a larger screen size and that it will be utilized well. The display of the upcoming Z Flip5 will come with specifically optimized Google apps, as per the latest leaks.

Samsung has been reportedly working with Google in close association to get Google apps, like Messages, Maps, and YouTube optimized for the outer display of its upcoming foldable devices. Hence, the new Z Flip5 will not only offer a larger outer screen to offer better functionality, but will actually let to cover most of the basic mobile phone functions without having to flip open the inner screen. And this will be possible with the optimized Google apps that will let you send texts, navigate places and even watch quality videos without unfolding the smartphone. iPhone Price Cut: Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Now Available With Massive Discounts on Prices; Check Details Here.

This will definitely put the Galaxy Z Flip5’s major competitor Oppo Find N2 Flip to shame, which does offer a much larger cover display, but in terms of functionality, there’s nothing to say much.

Samsung’s plans seem to be more solid than just offering larger displays, and actually winning over the consumers with better performance and functionality. However, the actual Z Flip5 and its screens and performance remain to be seen, which is more than a month away from surfacing to the market. Nevertheless, Google’s optimized apps seem to be a great deal for now that will add to the value of the upcoming device.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2023 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).