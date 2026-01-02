Mumbai, January 2: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is quickly becoming the most anticipated smartphone of 2026. Several leaks suggest a major shift in Samsung’s design philosophy. They indicate that the premium Galaxy S26 Ultra model of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series may ditch the sharp, boxy corners of its predecessors in favour of a more ergonomic, rounded chassis. This change, combined with a Grade 5 titanium frame, aims to make the large 6.9-inch device more comfortable for one-handed use.

Beyond its looks, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to offer several AI-powered features, potentially debuting with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16. Samsung is reportedly focusing on “Advanced Professional Video” and deeper Galaxy AI integration, moving from simple tools to a more proactive assistant. With a refined pill-shaped camera island and a slimmer profile, the Ultra model is expected to set a new benchmark for premium Android devices in the competitive 2026 market. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch With 60W Wired Fast-Charging; Check New Leaks, Expected Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launching This Year

The upcoming flagship lineup is expected to follow the established trio format: the standard Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 Plus, and the range-topping Galaxy S26 Ultra. While earlier rumours hinted at a “Slim” or “Pro” model, recent certification leaks suggest Samsung will stick to its proven three-model strategy. All devices in the series are likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 globally, ensuring uniform performance and bringing an end to the long-standing Snapdragon vs Exynos debate for flagship buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. Under the hood, the device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM to handle advanced on-device AI tasks. Storage options are expected to range from 256GB to 1TB of UFS 4.0.

In the camera department, Samsung is expected to retain its 200MP primary sensor, with significant underlying hardware improvements for better low-light performance. The quad-camera setup will likely include a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. Battery life is also expected to improve, with reports suggesting a 5,500mAh battery supporting 60W wired fast-charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India (Expected)

Due to rising costs of advanced components such as the 3nm Snapdragon chipset and increased RAM prices, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to see a price hike in India. Industry analysts project a starting price of approximately INR 1,59,990 for the base 12GB/256GB variant. Higher storage configurations, particularly the 1TB model with 16GB RAM, could approach INR 1,75,000, making it one of the most expensive non-foldable smartphones in the country. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date Delay, Price in India, Features, Specifications; Know All About Samsung’s Upcoming Flagship in Early 2026.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date, Delay and More

While Samsung traditionally hosts its Galaxy Unpacked events in January, the latest reports suggest a potential shift to 25 February 2026. This minor delay is reportedly due to refinements to the new rounded design and software optimisation for One UI 8.0. If this timeline holds, pre-orders in India would likely begin in late February, with official sales and shipping starting in the first week of March 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

