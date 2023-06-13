New Delhi, June 13: If you wish to buy a model from the Apple iPhone 14 series, but have been waiting for the best deals and discounts, then now is your chance to buy one. The exciting Apple Days sale is back again on Amazon with its massive discounts on the best-selling and latest iPhone models.

The latest iPhone 14 series comprises of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and all these are available with great discounts. The Apple Days sale has already gone live and offering amazing offers and discounts for you to grab your much desired iPhone from the current iPhone 14 series, but only till June 17.

This is a perfect opportunity for those who wish the best discounted price for the latest Apple iPhone 14 series models. So, hurry and check the offers to grab the deal that suits you the best. Apple Sale Days Offers On iPhone 14 series. Apple iPhone 15 Series To Get Surprisingly Radical Specs Changes As per Latest Speculations; Here’s All Known Details.

iPhone 14 Offers

The Apple iPhone 14 with 128GB model is now available on Amazon for Rs 67,999, while it is originally priced at Rs 79,999, which means a great 15% discount. The iPhone 14 256GB variant is being offered with a 13 per cent discount, slashing the price from Rs 89,900 to Rs 77,999. Similarly, the iPhone 14 512GB storage version is available at Rs 97,999, with a discount of 11 per cent slashing the original price of Rs 1,09,900.

iPhone 14 Plus Offers

The bigger iPhone 14 Plus is now available at Rs 76,999 for the 128GB of storage that is originally priced at Rs 89,900, meaning a 14% discount. The 256GB version gets a 13 per cent discount slashing the price from Rs 99,900 to Rs 86,999 on Amazon Apple Day Sale. Infinix NOTE 30 VIP Launched with 120Hz AMOLED Display, 12GB RAM: Check Prices, Specs, and Other Details.

iPhone 14 Pro Offers

The higher-end iPhone 14 Pro is also available with 9% discount bringing down the 128GB version’s price from Rs 1,29,900 to Rs 1,19,999, while the 256GB model’s price has been brought down from Rs 1,39,900 to Rs 1,34,990.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Offers

The top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max’s 128GB model is available at discounted price of Rs 1,27,999 down from the original price of Rs 1,39,900, while the 256GB variant can be purchased at Rs 1,43,990 that is originally priced at Rs 1,49,900.

