Seoul, June 12: Tech giant Samsung has confirmed recently that it will be conducting its Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea towards the end of July.

The big launch event from Samsung is going to witness the introduction of the latest foldable smartphones from the company, which include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5. The event is expected to take place on July 27, and will be held at the COEX. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Details Leaked Ahead of Launch: From Price to Specs, Here's All We Know.

The fact that Samsung is holding an Unpacked event in its home market South Korea is a big change, as it will be very first time that the event will take place in the country alongside the big unveiling of the company’s latest flagship smartphones - the Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5. The Samsung Unpacked event is usually held in North America, but this year, the company has decided to conduct it in its home country and has also preponed the launch event it a bit from August to end July.

The foldable smartphone market, which used to be a niche category is now growing by leaps and bounds with several global companies launching their own foldable contenders in the market. From book-style to clamshell to slidable designs, foldable phones are launching in all shapes and sizes, and despite being flagship models, coming is various price ranges as well.

Samsung which is a leading company in the foldable smartphone space is now getting stiff competition and is expected to up the ante with its new range of foldable phones.

In a statement, the President and Head of Mobile Experience Business at Samsung, TM Roh said that the foldable category represents Samsung’s philosophy of offering breakthrough innovations which breaks the boundaries and reshape the mobile experience and marketspace. He added by saying that hosting the Unpacked event in Seoul will be of great importance as the city is an emerging epicentre of innovation and also in the foldable category.

As per a recent study, the growth and adoption rate of foldable smartphones and other mobile devices is very high in South Korea, which explains Samsung’s decision to prioritise its home audience.

