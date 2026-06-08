Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 Launch Date, Specifications and Price Leaked; Check All Ahead of Expected July Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung is preparing to unveil its next-generation clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip8, at a Galaxy Unpacked event rumored for July 22, 2026. This year's launch, potentially held in London, marks a significant departure from its predecessor's hardware strategy, as the Z Flip8 is expected to adopt a dual-chipset approach for different markets.

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 was notably powered exclusively by the Exynos 2500 chipset across all regions, including traditionally Snapdragon-heavy markets like the US. However, reports from Korean publication The Bell, corroborated by industry insiders, indicate that the Galaxy Z Flip8 will not repeat this strategy. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch in India in January 2026, Likely To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and CoE OLED Display; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

For the Galaxy Z Flip8, Samsung plans to implement its in-house Exynos 2600 processor in South Korea and Europe. Meanwhile, other key global markets, including North America, China, and Japan, are expected to receive a variant powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, likely the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

This strategic pivot is reportedly driven by a combination of factors, including cost-effectiveness and Samsung’s perception of the Z Flip series’ target audience. An insider from Samsung's MX division noted that buyers of the Galaxy Z Flip prioritize design and portability over absolute top-tier performance, making the integration of the Exynos chipset a lighter burden for this product line. The Exynos 2600 is also understood to be a more cost-effective solution compared to Qualcomm’s flagship chip, allowing Samsung to mitigate rising component costs due to shortages in RAM and flash memory.

The Exynos 2600, which began mass production in September 2025 and is expected to debut in early 2026, is built on Samsung Foundry’s advanced 2nm Gate-All-Around (GAA) process technology and stands as Samsung's latest flagship mobile SoC. It is rumored to feature a deca-core CPU with Arm’s v9.3 architecture, including one prime core, three performance cores, and six efficiency cores. Graphics are handled by the Samsung Xclipse 960 GPU, based on AMD’s RDNA 3.5 architecture, and an enhanced Neural Processing Unit (NPU) is optimized for on-device generative AI capabilities.

Leaked benchmarks suggest the Exynos 2600 achieves Geekbench multi-core scores around 11,256. Qualcomm has officially confirmed its next flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which was unveiled in September 2025.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 Specifications (Rumored)

Beyond the chipset, the Galaxy Z Flip8 is anticipated to feature a suite of premium specifications. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Event Featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, World’s 1st Mobile Privacy Display; Check Specifications and Features.

Inner Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Outer Display: 4.1-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate.

4.1-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate. RAM: 12GB.

12GB. Storage: 256GB and 512GB UFS 4.0 or UFS 4.1 options (non-expandable).

256GB and 512GB UFS 4.0 or UFS 4.1 options (non-expandable). Battery: 4,300 mAh.

4,300 mAh. Charging: 25W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

25W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Cameras: Dual rear setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. A 10MP front-facing camera for selfies. These are the same resolutions as the Z Flip7.

Dual rear setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. A 10MP front-facing camera for selfies. These are the same resolutions as the Z Flip7. Operating System: Expected to run Android 17 with Samsung's One UI 9, integrating Gemini Intelligence features.

Expected to run Android 17 with Samsung's One UI 9, integrating Gemini Intelligence features. Design: Rumored to be slightly thinner (13.2mm folded) and lighter, with improvements to the display crease.

Rumored to be slightly thinner (13.2mm folded) and lighter, with improvements to the display crease. Durability: Expected improved dust and water resistance, possibly an IP48 rating.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 Price, Launch (Rumoured)

For the Indian market, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 is expected to launch around mid-July 2026. Pricing for the base variant, featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, is rumored to be around Rs 1,19,999. Expected colour options for the Indian market include Coral Red, Blue Shadow, and Jet Black. However, official pricing and availability details will be confirmed closer to the Unpacked event.

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