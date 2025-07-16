Suwon-si, July 16: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected in January 2026 with significant improvements over the predecessor. Samsung launched its Galaxy S25 lineup, including Galaxy S25 Ultra, on January 22 this year. Around the same time next year, Samsung is expected to launch its new lineup, likely powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. Out of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series, the highly anticipated smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Ahead of the official launch or any other announcement, several specifications and features have been leaked online. They hint at what could be included in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the company's top-end model, next year. Recently, Samsung launched its new Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE foldable lineup in India. The company has teased launching its Samsung Galaxy F36 5G smartphone in India on July 19, 2025 and plans to introduce Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra models soon.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Leaked)

According to the reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may be powered by the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (name yet to be confirmed). It would likely score up to 3.8 million in AnTuTu benchmarks, significantly improving the performance over the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Besides the chip, another key point is its 200MP camera. It is expected that Samsung will use Sony's 1/1.1-inch sensor instead of ISOCELL.

Further, it may have a 50MP periscope camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. It could also sport a 12MP telephoto camera as well. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to have a 6.9-inch CoE (Color Filter on Encapsulation) OLED display that would support a maximum 120Hz refresh rate. Reports hint that Samsung's flagship smartphone could be introduced with 16GB of RAM. It would likely continue offering the S Pen along with the device.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India (Rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India is expected to start at around INR 1,59,990, as per a report by Times Now News. It said that Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus will also be launched next year.

