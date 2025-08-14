New Delhi, August 14: Samsung is reportedly expanding the Android 16-based One UI 8 beta to more Galaxy smartphones. The latest rollout is said to now include the Galaxy S24 series, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The wider beta release follows earlier limited testing, marking another step toward the software’s release.

One UI 8 first appeared on the Galaxy S25 series in May, while the stable version was initially released for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. As per a report of 9To5Google, Samsung has begun to roll out the One UI 8 beta to select 2024 Galaxy models, which include the Galaxy S24 series and the company’s foldable smartphones. RuPay Partners With BookMyShow To Offer Exclusive Perks at Major Concerts; Check Benefits and Other Details.

Samsung One UI 8 beta Update: Check Eligible Devices

Samsung One UI 8 beta update is now available for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, as well as the foldable models like Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. As per multiple reports, the One UI 8 beta will have a region-specific rollout, starting first in Korea, the US, the UK, and India.

Samsung One UI 8 Beta Update: Know How To Install

To install the Samsung One UI 8 beta update, first ensure your device has the latest version of the Samsung Members app. Sign in using your Samsung account and look for the "One UI 8 Beta Program" banner displayed at the top of the home screen. Tap the banner, select "Register," and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation of the beta OS. Russia Restricts Telegram and WhatsApp Calls Over Security Concerns, Plans State-Backed Messaging App.

Samsung One UI 8 Beta Features

As per reports, One UI 8 is reportedly brings upgraded Galaxy AI features to Samsung’s foldable devices. On the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, users are said to gain access to tools like side-by-side editing, suggest erases, Photo Assist, drag-and-drop AI content, and more. The flip-style foldables reportedly comes with Galaxy AI optimisation. Photography enhancements are also expected, including real-time filters, a zoom slider, and dual preview support on the FlexWindow.

