NPCI's RuPay has entered into a partnership with BookMyShow to enhance the live entertainment experience for its users. The strategic collaboration aims to expand RuPay's market reach to offer extra value to cardholders attending concerts and live shows. The partnership will unlock a range of special benefits at major entertainment events across India. RuPay described the deal as "the ultimate collab for concert lovers has landed." The collaboration will offer RuPay users special privileges at upcoming events like Sunburn 2025, Bandland, and more. RuPay credit card holders can get early access to ticket sales, faster entry, and more.

RuPay Partners With BookMyShow

🚨 The ultimate collab for concert lovers has landed! 🚨 From international chart-toppers to India’s hottest acts, RuPay x BookMyShow is turning every stage into your VIP zone. 🎟 RuPay Credit Cardholder Perks: ✨ Exclusive Pre-Sale Access ✨ Fast-Track Entry & Top-Up Lanes ✨… pic.twitter.com/PW7agAVsWG — RuPay (@RuPay_npci) August 12, 2025

