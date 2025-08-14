Russia has reportedly started restricting some Telegram and WhatsApp calls, citing concerns over national security. As per a report of Reuters, authorities accuse the foreign-owned platforms of not sharing key information with law enforcement agencies in cases involving “fraud and terrorism.” President Vladimir Putin has reportedly authorised the development of a state-backed messaging app that will be connected to government services. The Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, saying, “In order to counteract criminals, measures are being taken to partially restrict calls on these foreign messengers.” The agency also clarified that no other features of WhatsApp or Telegram are being limited. Microsoft Looking To Poach Top Meta AI Talent With Multimillion-Dollar Pay Packages, Says Report.

Russia Restricts Telegram and WhatsApp Calls

