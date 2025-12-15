Mumbai, December 15: Scientists have uncovered the extraordinary ways in which Balanophora plants manage to survive against all odds, rewriting long-held assumptions about what plants need to live. These unusual parasitic plants thrive without sunlight and, in several cases, even without sexual reproduction. The new findings by Kobe University, now published in the journal New Phytologist, explain how Balanophora species have adapted after completely abandoning photosynthesis and dramatically shrinking their plastid genomes.

Together, the results reveal a striking story of evolutionary resilience and adaptability in some of the world’s most challenging forest environments.

Plants That Live Without Sunlight

Balanophora plants are anything but ordinary. They grow mainly in the dark, damp understories of tropical and subtropical forests across Asia, Africa, and Oceania. Instead of drawing energy from sunlight, these plants live as parasites, attaching themselves to the roots of other plants and siphoning off water and nutrients directly from their hosts.

They lack many features typically associated with plants. There are no green leaves, no true roots, and no chlorophyll. Emerging from the forest floor, they often look more like strange fungi than flowering plants. For decades, their appearance and lifestyle have puzzled scientists, particularly because they survive without photosynthesis - the process that fuels nearly all plant life on Earth.

Life After Photosynthesis

At the heart of the new research is the role of plastids, the cellular structures best known for hosting chloroplasts and enabling photosynthesis. Scientists discovered that a common ancestor of the Balanophora genus underwent a dramatic genetic change: its plastid genome shrank drastically, losing almost all genes linked to photosynthesis. Despite this extreme reduction, the plastids did not disappear. Instead, they continue to perform functions that are essential for survival.

Even without photosynthesis, plastids still play a vital role by helping produce amino acids, fatty acids, and other compounds needed for basic cellular functions. "It is exciting to see how far a plant can reduce its plastid genome, which at first glance looks as though the plastid is on the verge of disappearing. But looking more closely we found that many proteins are still transported to the plastid, showing that even though the plant has abandoned photosynthesis, the plastid is still a vital part of the plant's metabolism," Kobe University botanist Kenji Suetsugu told ScienceDaily.

Turning Away From Sex - Again and Again

The study also highlights another unusual adaptation: asexual reproduction. Many Balanophora species no longer reproduce sexually. Instead, they propagate asexually, often through structures like tubers or rhizomes. What surprised researchers most is that this shift appears to have happened multiple times independently across different branches of the genus.

This repeated evolution suggests that asexual reproduction offers clear advantages in their environment. Balanophora plants often grow in scattered, isolated patches within dense forests, where pollination can be difficult and unreliable. Producing offspring without relying on pollen or mates allows them to reproduce efficiently and maintain stable populations.

"Over the past decade I have studied Balanophora pollination and seed dispersal where camel crickets and cockroaches play an unexpected role, but I also noticed that asexual seed production often ensured reproduction when mates or pollinators are scarce," Suetsugu remarked. Asexual reproduction allows these plants to spread locally and survive without the need for genetic exchange.

Shaped by a Parasitic Lifestyle

The remarkable adaptations of Balanophora are closely tied to their parasitic way of life. By tapping directly into host plants for nutrients, they avoid dependence on sunlight and soil conditions altogether. This steady supply of resources likely reduced the evolutionary pressure to maintain photosynthesis or complex reproductive systems.

Their forest habitats also play a role. Constant moisture, stable temperatures, and reliable host plants may have allowed these plants to specialize over time. While the visible part of the plant often looks like a bright, bulbous growth above ground, most of Balanophora exists below the surface as an extensive parasitic network.

Why It Matters

The story of Balanophora offers powerful insights into how flexible and inventive evolution can be. By showing that plants can survive — and even flourish - without photosynthesis, the research expands scientific understanding of plant biology and the essential functions of cellular organelles.

These findings may shape future studies on parasitic plants, organelle evolution, and genetic adaptation. As researchers continue to explore the biochemical pathways preserved in Balanophora’s reduced plastids, the genus stands as a striking reminder that life can follow unexpected paths, finding ways to endure even after abandoning what seem like the most basic biological rules.

