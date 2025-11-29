A video going viral on social media shows a dog and a wolf mating. The viral clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Bilal Habib, who is a Professor at the Wildlife Institute of India. In his post, Bilal Habib said a rare case of wolf-dog mating has been recorded in the country. He called the rare case a warning sign for the future of wild wolf populations. "Hybridisation threatens genetic purity, behaviour, and long-term survival of wolves," his post read. ‘Man-Eater’ Wolf Caught in Bahraich: Forest Department Catches Wolf That Killed 8 People in Uttar Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

Viral Video Shows Wolf and Dog Mating

A rare case of wolf–dog mating has been recorded in India — a warning sign for the future of our wild wolf populations. Hybridisation threatens genetic purity, behaviour, and long-term survival of wolves. Urgent need to manage free-ranging dogs and protect wolf habitats.… pic.twitter.com/baPhppGl5k — Bilal Habib (@wildwithwolves) November 29, 2025

