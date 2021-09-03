New Delhi, September 3: The social tension between male and female sex is not unique to the human species. Several other species in the fauna kingdom suffer from the same. A recent study shows that certain female white-necked jacobins, a type of hummingbird, tend to have male-like ornamentation which helps them in avoiding social harassment. The study published in Current Biology shows that nearly 30 per cent of females have male-like plumage. Study also shows that female hummingbirds who have male-like feathers have better access to feeders as compared to ones without the male ornamentation.

The researchers found that the female birds that resembled males (androchrome) were not subjected to social harassment and had better access to resources. "If nonsexual social selection in the form of social harassment—either detrimental sexual attention or social aggression—explains the presence of this trait, we expect to see a reduction in harassment toward androchrome females that results in increased access to resources," said the study.

Jay Falk, the study's lead author said, " The coloration on the bird is associated with aggression. Just looking like males seems to deter bullies, " as reported by the National Geographic. This allows the female birds to have better access to nectar as compared to heterochromes, females that do not resemble as male. "Our tests found that the typical, less colorful females were harassed much more than females with male-like plumage," Falk said in a news release.

The study highlights that how male-resembling female jacobins have more access to food and resources as they face lesser aggression from the opposite sex as compared to those who lack the resemblance. " Because the male-plumaged females experienced less aggression, they were able to feed more often ― a clear advantage," Falk reportedly said.

White-necked jacobin is a type of large hummingbird. It is usually found in Mexico, and South American regions including South to Peru, Bolivia, South Brazil among others. It should be noted that when young, both male and female jacobins have bright blue plumage. However as they age most female birds lose their bright colours and have more muted green and white feathers. However, those who retain the bright male-like plumage, study shows, suffer lesser social harassment.

