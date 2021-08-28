Tinsukia, August 28: A rare bird soecies Great Eared Nightjar was spotted in Kakopather town of Assam's Tinsukia district last week. Locals recused the bird and informed the forest department. The video was shared by the forest officer Piraisoodan B on his official Twitter handle. Great eared Nightjar is a species of nightjar in the family Caprimulgidae. It is the largest species in the bird family. The bird is found in Southeast Asia, including countgries, like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India.

Here Is The Video:

GREAT EARED NIGHTJAR was spotted last week in Upper Assam in Kakopathar. A VERY RARE SIGHTING IN ASSAM. Kudos to Villagers for rescuing the bird and promptly informing @assamforest. @alka_b87 @kaziranga_ @mkyadava pic.twitter.com/gadGxFUWbu — Piraisoodan B, IFS (@iam_Pirai) August 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)