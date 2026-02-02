Mumbai, February 2: Stargazers and lunar enthusiasts are preparing for the "Snow Moon," February’s full moon, which is set to reach peak illumination tonight, February 1. This lunar event will be visible globally as the moon rises in the eastern sky shortly after sunset.

Named for the heavy snowfall traditionally associated with this month in the Northern Hemisphere, the Snow Moon will appear slightly smaller than average as it approaches its "apogee", the point in its orbit farthest from Earth, making it a notable "micromoon." Full Moon February 2026: ‘Snow Moon’ To Peak This Weekend.

Why Is It Called the 'Snow Moon'?

The term "Snow Moon" originates from various Native American tribes, including the Dakota and Cherokee, who noted that February was typically the month of the heaviest snowfall. Other traditional names for this lunar cycle include the "Hunger Moon," due to the difficulty of hunting during deep winter, and the "Storm Moon."

While the name suggests wintry conditions, the moon itself will shine with its usual brilliant white light, provided skies remain clear. Forecasters suggest that urban observers may need to move away from heavy light pollution to see the subtle details of the lunar craters and "seas" (maria) more clearly. Blue Origin To Pause Space Tourism for 2 Years To Focus on NASA’s Human Lunar Landing Programme.

Full Snow Moon 2026: Peak Illumination and Viewing Times

The Snow Moon will reach its exact point of fullness at 22:09 UTC (3:39 AM IST on February 3). However, for the casual observer, the moon will appear strikingly full throughout the entire evening of February 1. The most visually impressive moment to view the moon is during moonrise, when the "moon illusion" makes the lunar disk appear larger and more colorful against the horizon.

In India, the moon will rise at approximately 5:50 PM IST. Observers are encouraged to look toward the East-Northeast horizon just as the sun sets in the West to witness the celestial alignment.

The Science of the 'Micromoon'

Tonight’s full moon is technically a micromoon. Because the Moon’s orbit around the Earth is elliptical rather than a perfect circle, its distance from us varies. During apogee, the Moon can appear up to 14% smaller and 30% dimmer than a "supermoon," which occurs when the Moon is at its closest point (perigee).

While the difference is difficult to detect with the naked eye, astrophotographers often note the slight reduction in scale. Despite being a micromoon, it remains the brightest object in the night sky, dominating the constellation Leo throughout the night.

Full Snow Moon: Best Ways to Watch

No special equipment is required to enjoy the Snow Moon, though binoculars or a small telescope will reveal significant detail on the lunar surface, particularly along the "terminator" line where light meets shadow. For the best experience, viewers should find an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon. Photographers recommend using a tripod and a telephoto lens to capture the moon as it rises behind buildings or natural landmarks for a dramatic sense of scale.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (space.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

