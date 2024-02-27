Thiruvananthapuram, February 27: Kerala is all set to be catapulted to a new glory when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reveal the names of four test pilots undergoing training for India's Gaganyaan Mission when he visits the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here on Tuesday.

Sukhoi fighter pilot Group Captain Prashanth B. Nair, who hails from Kerala, has been undergoing the training for India's dream mission for the past few years, sources said. PM Modi To Visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Three Space Infrastructure Projects Worth About Rs 1800 Crore on February 27.

The four test pilots have completed their training in Russia and are now getting familiar with the intricacies of the mission at a unit of the ISRO. Ever since the news surfaced that there is a Keralite in the team of test pilots, there has been a mad rush to find out who the officer is. After Atomic Power Generation Hub, Tamil Nadu Set To Become Major Space Centre in Country.

The Prime Minister will visit the VSSC in Thiruvananthapuram to review preparations for the Gaganyaan Mission. Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the VSSC at 10.45 a.m. on Tuesday and will spend an hour there.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2024 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).