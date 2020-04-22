Lyrid Meteor Shower 2020 Pics and Videos: Netizens Share Beautiful Photos of Shooting Stars Captured During the Annual Meteors' Shower of April

Meteor shower (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is an interesting time to look up to the night skies as Lyrid Meteor showers are at their peak. The annual showers take place in the month of April. This year, the showers were started from April 16 but have reached their peak in the last two days. Those who have managed to capture a bit of these shooting stars on their phones and cameras have shared the pictures on social media. #LyridMeteorShower has been trending on Twitter since last night and if you have missed out on the brilliant celestial spectacle, then don't worry as we have got you a few images and pictures.

The Lyrid meteor showers come from the comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher and get their name because of their starting point from the constellation Lyra. This meteor shower dates differ from year to year and this time it is more special because they occur on Earth Day celebrations. Plus, the quarantine all around, has reduced the air pollution thus skies appear more clear than ever. These reasons have facilitated the wonderful view of shooting stars to people across the world.

Check Some Photos of Lyrid Meteor Shower 2020:

Check out this incredible shot of the #MilkyWay and a #lyridmeteor from Awendaw early this morning. Fantastic shot Jonathan Hylton! #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/vApfoEz2cI — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) April 22, 2020

One Little Star From California

In four hours of shooting, I only managed to capture one little #LyridMeteor on camera (see top center left of photo). I did see a couple when I went out to change the camera batteries, which was nice. In Temecula, California. pic.twitter.com/shadVqAkmm — Wendy (@geococcyxcal) April 22, 2020

Clear Skies and a Tiny Shooting Star

Here's a Video of Shooting Stars

Anyone else seeing this Lyrid Meteor Shower tonight? ... it’s stunning 💫✨☄️ seen 4 shooting stars in 10 mins 🤩🤩🤩 #lyridmeteorshower. pic.twitter.com/2to3TdEbnR — Kiran Sharma (@KIKITkiran) April 21, 2020

So Amazing!

More processing going on tonight from the Sunday #milkyway show. Here is one with the #Lyrids paralelling the Milkyway! 8 image stack, shot at ISO 8000, virtually no noice once processed! #imaddicted#lyridmeteorshower #Lyrids2020 pic.twitter.com/VKhJVJv9Dl — Shannon Bileski☈ (@shannbil) April 22, 2020

Quiet a Long Trail

Lovely!

Meteors & stars over Monday night/Tuesday morning from Inverness. A meteor trail, the revolution of the earth seen around Polaris and all from the back garden. Perfect weather but I've also never seen such clear air here.#lyridmeteorshower #WorldEarthDay #bivvyamonth pic.twitter.com/BWPQv1J6KM — Calum Maclean (@caldamac) April 22, 2020

While some people enjoyed the Lyrids, few lucky ones from Australia and New Zealand were blessed with a spectacular light show from the Aurora Australis phenomenon on the evening of April 20. The green coloured glow appeared in the sky, very similar to the aurora borealis. If you haven't spotted the meteors we hope the above pictures suffice the need.