It’s double the meteor! A rare astronomical treat awaits stargazers at the end of July. Twin meteor showers are set to grace the night sky, leaving spectators bewitched by the shooting stars. Up to 25 meteors per hour are expected with both showers producing bright fireballs, long trails and bursts of light visible to the naked eye. But what makes the upcoming celestial event so special? The Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids are set to peak together on the nights of July 29 and July 39, 2025, creating what’s been called a ‘twin meteor shower’ event. This rare overlap of two meteor showers offers perfect viewing conditions. So, how to watch the stunning twin meteor shower? We bring you the details of the meteor shower dates for July 2025 and more as the Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids peak. Longest Solar Eclipse of the Century on August 2 – Is It True? Will There Be Six-Minute Global Blackout?

Meteor Shower July 2025 Dates

On the nights of July 29 and 30, 2025, two meteor showers – the Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids will peak together. With an expected 25 meteors per hour and a moonless sky ensuring perfect visibility, this year’s celestial event promises breathtaking views. Perseid Meteor Shower 2025 Kick Starts Summer’s ‘Shooting Star’ Season: When and How To Watch July Meteor Shower?

Southern Delta Aquariids

Active Dates: July 18 - August 12

Peak Night: July 29 - 30

Hourly Rate: 15 - 20 meteors per hour

Best Viewing: After midnight

Origin: Dust left behind by Comet 96P/Machholz

Characteristics: Faint, fast meteors without fireballs

Alpha Capricornids

Active Dates: July 12 - August 12

Peak Night: July 29 - 30

Hourly Rate: 3 - 5 meteors per hour

Notable Trait: Bright, slow-moving fireballs

Origin: Debris from Comet 169P/NEAT

What Makes July 29 and July 30 Twin Meteor Showers Special?

The term ‘twin meteor showers’ refers to the overlapping peak of two separate meteor showers on the same night. In 2025, the Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids will peak simultaneously on July 29 and July 30, offering up to 25 meteors per hour in dark-sky conditions. Although visible in both hemispheres, the southern hemisphere offers the best vantage point due to the higher elevation of the Aquariids and Capricornids constellations. Northern hemisphere viewers are advised to look southward during predawn hours for the best chance to witness the shooting stars. What makes July 29 and July 30 twin meteor showers so special is a moonless night and minimal light pollution that will enhance visibility.

Twin Meteor Shower Skywatching Tips

Let your eyes adjust to the dark for about 20 - 30 minutes.

Avoid phone screens or bright lights.

Use a reclining chair or a mat for comfort.

No telescope needed. It must be noted that naked-eye viewing is best for the meteor showers.

To photograph the twin meteor showers, you can use a DSLR or mirrorless camera with a wide-angle lens and long exposure settings.

So, don’t miss this rare celestial double feature and enjoy the twin meteor showers on July 29 and 30, a cosmic event you won’t forget.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2025 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).