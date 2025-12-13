Mumbai, December 13: The year 2024 is ending on a spectacular note with several celestial events lighting up the night sky. In December 2025, skygazers will have a chance to witness the Geminids meteor shower in the middle of December. The peak is expected over the night of December 13-14, a stretch that usually brings some of the strongest meteor counts of the year.

Most estimates point to rates that can climb past 120 meteors per hour under clean, dark skies. This natural phenomenon occurs when Earth passes through debris left by a comet, causing small bits of rock and ice to burn up in the atmosphere. Excited to learn more about the event? Scroll below. Festive Season Stargazing: Supermoons and Meteor Showers.

What Are Geminids? When Were They 1st Observed?

The Geminid meteor shower is named after the constellation Gemini from which the meteors appear to originate. Unlike most meteor showers that come from comets, the Geminids are formed from debris shed by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon. As the asteroid makes a close pass around the Sun, extreme heat causes it to release particles that spread along its orbit. When Earth crosses this debris stream each December, the particles burn up in the atmosphere, producing bright, fast-moving meteors and occasional fireballs.

First observed in the mid-1800s, the Geminids have steadily intensified over time. While early sightings recorded only a handful of meteors per hour, the shower can now produce up to 120 meteors an hour during its peak under ideal conditions. According to NASA, Geminid meteors are known for their brightness, speed, and yellowish hue. Is 3I/ATLAS Spinning? New Footage Raises Questions About Interstellar Comet, Check All Viral Claims.

Geminid Meteor Shower 2025 Date

The Geminid meteor shower will peak on the night of December 13 and continue into the early hours of December 14. However, the nearly full moon might restrict visibility.

Geminid Meteor Shower 2025 Time and Location

The Geminids meteor shower begins as early as late evening, but in India, the prime hours fall between 2 am and 4 am on December 14. The Geminid meteor shower will be visible across the globe, including in India. The Geminid meteor shower will be more easily seen from the northern hemisphere.

Where to Look to See the Geminids?

Meteor showers are usually named after the constellation where their radiant, or the point in the sky where the meteors appear to come from, is located. In the case of the Geminids, they originate from the Gemini constellation.

One of the best features of the Geminid meteors is their colour. They are usually bright and appear in white, green, or yellow. At times, they also appear in red, orange, or blue. To enjoy the meteor shower, you do not need any special equipment. If possible, get away from the city lights, allow your eyes to adapt to the darkness, and carry warm clothes as it could get cold at night. Lay flat on your back and simply enjoy the celestial show that nature puts up!Wha

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2025 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).