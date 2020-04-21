Aurora Australis Graces the Night Sky Over Queenstown and Tasmania, Video Captures Spectacular Natural Light Show

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Residents in Tasmania, an island state of Australia and Queenstown, New Zealand were blessed with a spectacular light show from the Aurora Australis phenomenon on the evening of April 20, 2020. They took to social media, capturing timelapse footage, which beautifully shows the lurid emerald-coloured southern lights enlightening the sky. What a gorgeous view! Although not much information is available, the unexpected occurrence the night sky surely mesmerised the viewers. Photos and videos of the Northern Lights were equally shared on Facebook and other social media platforms for the rest of the world to enjoy the stunning view. Is Northern Lights on Your Bucket List? Aurora Borealis Will be Less Active In Coming Years; Know Why.

The green glow from Aurora Australis phenomenon glimmering over Hobart, Tasmania was visible at around 8:00 pm, yesterday, according to the Australian Eastern Standard Time. “As a regular Aurora Australis chaser, it was a refreshing experience to be able to capture the Southern Lights from the convenience of my front yard, rather than a remote beach,” resident Tim Grimsey was quoted saying in Storyful. “The stay-at-home directions in Tasmania have been in effect for a number of weeks now, so it was wonderful to be treated to such a powerful show from around 8pm. The aurora glow was visible to the naked eye, even over the light pollution of the city,” he added.

Watch Video:

Here's Another Video:

AURORA DOWN UNDER: Aurora Australis brings spectacular light show to homebound residents of Hobart, Tasmania. https://t.co/IbISjrrsHc pic.twitter.com/fgrceFKcCu — ABC News (@ABC) April 21, 2020

To those who are unaware, Aurora Australis takes the shape of a curtain of light or a sheer or a diffuse glow. It appears mostly as green in colour, sometimes red and occasionally other colours too. Aurorae are caused when charged particles from solar wind and solar flares interact with Earth’s upper atmosphere, creating distinctive glows.