A group of archaeologists have uncovered more than 1,500 human bones from a site in the Japanese city of Osaka. The mass gravesite is said to be almost 160 years old. Dubbed as "Umeda Tomb" it is considered one of the seven historical gravesites in the late 1850s to 1860s. About 350 small graves, as well as animal remains of piglets, horses and cats, were also found from here, earlier this month. What's intriguing is that experts believe it could have some connection to an epidemic back then. 2000-Year-Old iPhone? Archaeologists Find Woman's Skeleton With Apple Smartphone-like Object in Russian Excavation (Watch Video).

The site was being excavated for a city redevelopment project when the discovery was made. The Osaka City Cultural Properties Association have estimated the age of people buried here to be in their 30s or small children. They were likely the local residents from Osaka Castle town. Some of the bones also looked like they had signs of disease on their hands and feet. Multiple bodies have been uncovered from some graves. Experts at the association believe they were buried together and the deaths are related to an epidemic disease. Yoji Hirata, an official from the association told a report, "It was our first historical discovery of a burial site in Osaka. The findings will provide details of burial traditions of ordinary people back then.'' Eight Mass Graves Found in Western Libya, Says UN.

Here's a Pic of The Gravesite:

Many of the remains were found in small holes, with signs of disease on their limbs. It is a possible indication of death due to epidemic. The coffins which found bodies in them together, could also be people buried together as they died of the disease. They will study the remains further to find more clues as to what could have led to these deaths.

