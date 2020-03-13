Super-heated Exoplanet WASP-76b Gets Hot Liquid Iron Rain, Finds New Scientific Study

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Scientists have found an exotic planet in another solar system where the weathers are at the extreme. An exoplanet called WASP-76b has one of the most extreme climates and chemistry, where the rainfall is like molten iron. This planet is about 390 light years away from our solar system but there's a presence of a giant gas similar to one on Jupiter. It is so close around its host star creating an orbit so tight that this gaseous planet is locked with its face to the star. The findings were published in the journal Nature.

The temperatures on the dayside can go to an extreme of 2,400 degrees Celsius and nighttime to 1,500 degrees Celsius. Talking about it David Ehrenreich at the University of Geneva said, "It showcases probably one of the most extreme planetary climates we’ve ever seen." Jupiter happens to be the largest planet of our solar system, and the exoplanet WASP-76b is said to be near twice the size of Jupiter. Its host star is also twice as big as the Sun. Sub-Neptune Size Exoplanet Almost Twice The Size of Earth Confirmed Using Habitable-zone Planet Finder.

WASP-76b facing its star is more or less like how one side of the moon always faces Earth. So it receives 4,000 times the solar radiation that Earth gets from the sun. That explains how it has one of the most extreme daytime temperatures that cross 2,000 degrees. Because of this heat, the metals present on the planet vaporizes. With the strong winds carrying iron vapour, it condenses and forms into liquid iron droplets. Alien Life Could be Found by Studying Atmospheres on Exoplanets Says New Study.

Such molten iron rain is a unique feature of the extra hot exoplanets. The WASP-76b shows how some exoplanets have the exotic nature and we have so much more to learn about such alien planetary systems.