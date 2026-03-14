New York, March 14: US President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to declassify a significant cache of sensitive government documents related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), commonly known as UFOs. According to sources close to the administration, the release could include high-definition satellite imagery and cockpit videos of "non-human" craft that exhibit flight characteristics beyond known terrestrial technology. The move follows the President's recent directives on Truth Social, where he promised "full transparency" regarding secret space programs and long-hidden military files.

The anticipated disclosure comes amid mounting pressure from both the public and former intelligence officials who claim that the US government has maintained a "legacy program" for retrieving and analysing off-world technology. Former defense department insiders suggest that the new data will go beyond the blurry "Gimbal" and "Tic-Tac" videos released in previous years, potentially offering the most detailed visual evidence of mystery craft ever made public. While the Pentagon has historically cited national security to withhold such data, the Trump administration appears poised to override those classification barriers. UFO Sighting in New York: Strange Lights Spotted Hovering Over Queens Skyline in US, Video Surfaces.

Sources indicate that the "crown jewels" of the upcoming release are multi-spectral satellite photos that capture craft entering and exiting the Earth's atmosphere at extreme speeds. Unlike handheld cameras, these high-resolution sensors allegedly provide clear details of the crafts' surfaces, which appear to lack traditional wings, rivets, or visible propulsion systems.

In addition to imagery, the files are expected to contain raw data from Aegis radar systems, documenting objects that move from 80,000 feet to sea level in a matter of seconds. This technical data is crucial for scientists to determine if the objects represent advanced foreign adversary technology or something entirely different. UFO Over Area 51? Dorito Shaped Mystery Aircraft Caught on Camera Sparks Speculation.

Several former high-ranking defense and intelligence officials have reportedly been consulting with the administration on which files can be released without compromising "sources and methods." These figures have previously hinted that the government possesses "abundant" evidence that has been kept from Congress for decades.

One former intelligence chief noted that the release aims to resolve the "credibility gap" between the government and the public. By moving these files into the public domain, the administration hopes to shift the UAP conversation from "conspiracy theory" to a formal scientific inquiry.

Since the 2017 revelation of the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), the official stance on UFOs has shifted from denial to "unidentified but real." The establishment of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) was a significant step, but many activists argue it has remained too secretive.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).