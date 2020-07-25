Have you been keenly interested in what is out there in space other than the planets, stars and debris? Yes, we are hinting at alien life. The public will now get more access to such sightings recorded by the US Pentagon. As per reports, findings of mysterious vehicles made from non-earth material, made by the military and navy will be revealed to the public. A top-secret task force called the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force has been disbanded. UFO Day 2020: Viral Videos of Mysterious Objects Seen From Around the World Will Make You Wonder if Aliens Really Exist.

As per the report in the New York Times, the Pentagon stated the program was disbanded. Marco Rubio, the acting chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, has last month requested a detailed analysis of the task force findings, which are not classified but deals with classified matters. These sightings include unexplained aerial vehicles which have to be revealed to the public every six months. This program hopes to seek evidence from the outside world. But the main focus here is to understand if there is any other potential threat to aviation technology to the US.

Astrophysicist working with the UFO program since 2007 told Times that he gave a classified briefing to the Defense Department regarding, "off-world vehicles not made on this earth." The Pentagon has stated that the once-covert program investigation UFs is disbanded the effort is ongoing. The federal government has revealed footage of military encounters with unidentified aerial phenomena even before. In April, they revealed already leaked videos of objects that looked like flying saucers. The program that is disbanded is said to have covered and analyzed various encounters between military craft and unidentified aerial vehicles.for over a decade.

