Are you among the curious ones who love looking for clues about aliens or love digging the UFO theories? Well, at this point in the year 2020,we won't be surprised if the extra-terrestrials really show up. While scientists are doing their careful research from years about finding any clue of life outside the planet earth, we take you through some of the most viral UFOs that have been captured on camera. July 2 celebrates the World UFO Day, an observance that anyway encourages to be on the lookout for these unidentified flying objects. Ahead of this day, we show you some of the famous UFO sightings from around the world.

Mysterious Lights on Outer Banks

Last year in October, a series of orange lights were seen in the air in North Carolina's Outer Banks and the appearance of them was too sudden. The speculations rose if it was a military operation or UFOs. Almost 14 dots of lights were seen sparkling in middle of the sky over the ocean. The video was too mysterious and went viral.

Watch Video Below:

Black Ring in Pakistan

We aren't sure if this can be called a UFO per se but it was sure a mysterious appearance. A black ring was seen flying in the sky in Pakistan's Lahore region in January 2020. Some said it was a sign of bad omen. It was unclear what caused this mysterious black ring.

Check The Video Here:

Black ring of cloud over Lahore [It looks shaitanic] pic.twitter.com/jHqLH2zK91 — Ali (@Qazi7Ali) January 22, 2020

UAP Footage by Pentagon

A more credible source of the "real" UFOs was released to the public by the Pentagon in the month of April. They released unedited footage of "unidentified aerial phenomena" which had been already leaked to the public from years ago. These were unclassified videos which the Pentagon officially released to the public. The sightings were from November 2004 and others were taken in January 2015.

Watch The Video Here:

Famous UFO Sightings Caught on Camera

Here's a video that has compiled the UFO sightings from around the world, other than the ones that we have stated above. Some of them have been explained, others continue to stay mysterious.

Watch The Video Here:

The internet has a plethora of collection from years ago about different UFOs being captured on camera. However, there has been no record of the alien sighting as yet, one that's been scientifically backed. Till then, let's look in the skies for more such objects, shall we? Happy UFO Day 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).