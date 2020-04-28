UFO or UAP? Pentagon Officially Releases Unedited Three 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon' Videos Taken by Navy Pilots That Were Leaked Earlier

Pentagon's UFO video (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Amid all the Coronavirus scare around the world, the talk of the aliens is here. Pentagon has officially released previously leaked videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena." The three unclassified videos were previously released by a private company and show what looks like an unidentified flying object captured by infrared cameras. The Navy had acknowledged these videos back in September but have officially released them now. But they maintain that it is an "unidentified" phenomena.

Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough said the videos were released now "in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos." These videos were released previously or rather leaked, one in December 2017 and another in March 2018. As per the timeline, one of the videos have been taken in November 2004 and others were taken in January 2015. The videos show a strange object moving very quickly in the air. Are Aliens Coming? US Navy Pilots Claims to Spot UFOs Daily Between 2014-15 Over East Coast.

Watch Videos of the UFOs Here:

On the nature of the things in the video, the spokesperson maintained its unidentified. "The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as 'unidentified', he stated. Back in 2017, a retired Navy pilot had spoken about this UFO sighting and said how the object moved rapidly like a ping pong ball and they were tracking it for minutes before it disappeared. "It was an actual object that we tracked ... for somewhere around five minutes, before it rapidly accelerated."

The videos were released because they are not sensitive and do not give out any security details about military operations. However, the official release of these videos now opens up to more discussions about alien existence and whether humans have interacted with extraterrestrials.