Mumbai, March 4: OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman addressed employees on Tuesday, March 3, to defend the company’s recent decision to permit the United States Department of Defense to use its artificial intelligence tools for classified projects. While Altman acknowledged the significant personal and professional strain the deal has placed on his staff, he maintained that the partnership is a necessary and correct move for the organisation’s future.

The internal address follows a period of intense scrutiny after OpenAI secured an agreement with the Pentagon. The deal has sparked concerns regarding the ethical boundaries of AI application in national security, particularly following the government’s recent blacklisting of rival firm Anthropic. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Addresses ‘AI Washing’ and Corporate Layoffs at India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Strategic Alignment with National Security

During the meeting, Altman expressed regret for the "fallout" his employees are experiencing but stood firm on the collaboration. According to reports, he described the decision as complex but ultimately the "right" one, despite internal pushback regarding the speed and nature of the announcement. Some staff members reportedly felt the move appeared opportunistic rather than a unified industry stance.

The agreement allows the Pentagon to utilise OpenAI software for "lawful purposes," including data collection under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and Executive Order 12333. However, the company has clarified that its technology will not be used to independently direct autonomous weapons or make high-stakes decisions that require human oversight.

Market Shift and the Anthropic Factor

The controversy has coincided with a notable shift in the competitive landscape. Rival AI developer Anthropic saw its mobile application, Claude, surge to the top of app store charts, briefly surpassing ChatGPT. Data from Sensor Tower indicated a 295 per cent increase in ChatGPT uninstalls last Saturday, suggesting that public sentiment may be influencing user platform choices.

Anthropic was recently designated a supply chain risk by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after the company refused to agree to specific Department of Defense terms. This designation effectively bars Anthropic from future government contracting, a vacuum that OpenAI has now moved to fill, despite initial employee petitions for stricter limits on mass surveillance applications.

Financial Valuations and Leadership Wealth

The shifting dynamics of the AI industry continue to impact the personal wealth of its leaders. While Sam Altman is currently valued at USD 3.4 billion, primarily through his diverse investment portfolio rather than OpenAI equity, his counterparts at Anthropic have seen their valuations rise. Anthropic co-founders Dario and Daniela Amodei are each worth an estimated USD 7 billion. ChatGPT Uninstallation Surge to 295% in US Amid OpenAI’s Controversial Defence Deal With Pentagon; Users Migrate to Anthropic Claude.

As the US government continues to integrate AI into its intelligence and defence frameworks, the balance between ethical safeguards and national security requirements remains a central point of debate within Silicon Valley. OpenAI has stated it will continue to provide updates as the implementation of the Pentagon agreement progresses.

