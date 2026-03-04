San Francisco, March 4: OpenAI is reportedly in discussions to deploy its artificial intelligence technology across the unclassified networks of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). This development comes only days after the ChatGPT creator secured a high-profile agreement with the Pentagon, signalling a rapid expansion of the company’s involvement with Western military and security alliances.

The proposal was initially discussed during an internal company meeting where Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman suggested the technology would be integrated into all NATO classified networks. However, a company spokesperson later clarified that Altman had misspoke, confirming that the current contract opportunity specifically targets NATO’s unclassified infrastructure. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Defends Pentagon Deal Amid Internal Dissent and Rising Competition From Anthropic.

The move towards NATO follows a significant shift in the United States government’s AI procurement strategy. Last week, the Pentagon finalised a deal with OpenAI to deploy its models on classified military networks. This transition occurred after President Donald Trump directed the government to cease collaborations with Anthropic, a primary rival in the AI sector.

Anthropic’s departure from government contract talks reportedly stemmed from a standoff regarding the ethical application of its technology. The firm’s leadership had expressed firm opposition to its models being utilised for domestic mass surveillance or the development of fully autonomous weaponry. While the Pentagon maintained it had no intentions of using AI for such purposes, the disagreement led to the termination of their partnership.

In response to concerns regarding the militarisation of AI, OpenAI issued an updated statement on Monday. The company asserted that its systems would not be intentionally used for the domestic surveillance of United States citizens or nationals. Furthermore, the Pentagon has provided assurances that these AI services will not be utilised by intelligence agencies, including the National Security Agency (NSA), for surveillance tasks.

During a company meeting on Tuesday, Sam Altman acknowledged the complexities of partnering with military entities. He described the Pentagon deal as a difficult but correct decision, noting that while the move resulted in negative public relations in the short term, it remained a strategic priority for the organisation.

The 32-member NATO alliance has not yet officially commented on the potential contract. If finalised, the deal would place OpenAI at the centre of the alliance's digital infrastructure, aiding in data processing and administrative tasks on unclassified systems. This expansion highlights the growing reliance of international security bodies on private-sector AI to maintain technological parity. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Addresses ‘AI Washing’ and Corporate Layoffs at India AI Impact Summit 2026.

As OpenAI continues to navigate these sensitive partnerships, the focus remains on the balance between national security requirements and the ethical boundaries of AI deployment. The company, backed by major investors including Microsoft and Amazon, appears committed to becoming the primary AI provider for Western defence frameworks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

