The first lunar eclipse of 2023 is set to occur on May 5, 2023. Notably, the celestial event, popularly known as Chandra Grahan, will be visible in India. The celestial phenomenon will be seen from several regions across the country as the Sun, Moon, and Earth align together on May 5, 2023. Lunar eclipses can either be total or partial. However, this lunar eclipse is rare as it will be penumbral in nature and will not repeat for at least two decades. The penumbral lunar eclipse will take place on Friday, May 5, 2023, and will be the first of two lunar eclipses that will occur this year. This will be the deepest penumbral eclipse since February 2017 and until September 2042. According to reports, the penumbral eclipse will start around 8:44 PM IST and will reach its maximum at 10.52 pm. It will end at 1.01 am on May 6, 2023. The entire lunar eclipse will be visible from India if the sky is clear and the weather is good. List of Eclipses in 2023: Know Dates of Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) and Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) Set To Occur This Year.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2023 Date

The penumbral lunar eclipse will occur on Friday, May 5, 2023

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2023 Timings

The penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at 8:44:11 pm on May 5. The maximum eclipse will occur at 10:52:59 on May 5 and will end at 01:01:45 on May 6.

In India, sky gazers will be able to watch the lunar eclipse after 8:44 PM on May 5. If you are lucky enough with good weather, the eclipse can also be watched with the naked eye. You can also watch the eclipse by using binoculars or a telescope. The lunar eclipse will be completely visible over Asia and Australia and will be seen rising over Africa and much of Europe (Eastern and Central Europe). This means the regions that would be able to witness the lunar eclipse on May 5, 2023, include Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica. Chandra Grahan Myths and Legends Ahead of the Lunar Eclipse of May 5, 2023.

A lunar eclipse is an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow, causing the moon to be darkened. However, a penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the Moon moves through the outer part of Earth's shadow, the penumbra. The best time to catch a glimpse is around the maximum eclipse, when one edge of the Moon may appear slightly darker than the other.

