Eclipses, solar and lunar, have always captivated the human imagination for thousands of years. Although these celestial phenomena are a cause of natural planetary movements, eons ago people had their set of beliefs about these occurrences. Thus, there are many myths and legends associated with them across different cultures. In this article, we see some of the myths related to lunar eclipse.

Myths and Legends About Lunar Eclipse Around the World

The ancient Greeks believed a lunar eclipse was a sign of impending doom. According to Greek mythology, the moon is a goddess named Selene who was being attacked by demons at the time of the eclipse. So the crowds would make loud noises and shout out to scare away the demons when the lunar eclipse was taking place. Lunar Eclipse in May 2023: Know Date, Time, Live Streaming Details and Visibility of Penumbral Chandra Grahan in India and Around the World.

Hindu mythology associates a lunar eclipse with a demon named Rahu. As per the beliefs, Rahu is said to have tricked the gods and gained immortality. When the gods discovered his deception, they beheaded him. However, his head still remained alive as he had tasted the elixir of immortality. During a lunar eclipse, it was believed that Rahu was trying to swallow the moon. People would perform some rituals to ward him off.

The Native American cultures perceive a lunar eclipse as a time of transformation and spiritual awakening. The Ojibwe people believe that during an eclipse, the moon is being restored to its original state and during this time people should also reflect on their own spiritual growth and bring about some positive changes in their lives. NASA Camera Onboard South Korean Orbiter Danuri Captures Lunar South Pole Region on Moon.

Chinese folklore also relates the lunar eclipse to a celestial dragon trying to swallow the moon. Similar to the Greeks, the ancient Chinese people would bang drums and pots and make loud noises to scare away the demon. The Chinese also believed that the lunar eclipse was a bad omen for the emperor and it would signal unrest and rebellion.

Several ancient cultures have differing views and beliefs on the eclipses. Are you aware of any such lunar eclipse myths and legends?

