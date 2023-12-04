Mumbai. December 4: Many smartphone companies are gearing up to introduce new models soon in the market. In December, devices like iQOO 12, Vivo S18 and S18 Pro, and Redmi 13C are confirmed to launch, along with expected devices like Realme GT 5 Pro, OnePlus 12R, Nothing Phone 2a, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, and Honor X50 GT. Some of these smartphones offer premium specifications, while others belong to higher mid-range category.

In December 2023, there may be some unannounced launches, but out of a list of upcoming devices, these are the ones that customers expected the most. According to reports, these devices are spotted on websites like Geekbench and BIS with some of their details leaked ahead of the launch. So, here is the list of the most anticipated smartphones to launch in December 2023.

List of Most Anticipated Smartphones To Launch in December 2023:

In December 2023, smartphones like Realme GT 5 Pro, OnePlus 12R, Nothing Phone (2), iQOO Neo 9 Pro, and Honor X50 GT are rumoured to launch with their new designs and latest specifications. Please check each smartphone's expected specifications, features, price, and other details here.

Realme GT 5 Pro: Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to offer up to 1TB internal storage and 24 GB RAM. It may have a 50MP main, 50MP periscope, and 32MP selfie camera. It is expected to be announced as early as December 7 with CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 41184).

OnePlus 12R: OnePlus 12R was reportedly spotted on Singapore's IMDA certification platform and is likely to debut soon. The 12R from OnePlus is expected to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display offering 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It will likely launch with a 50MP primary camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP telephoto camera. The device may have a 16MP front camera and an expected price of over Rs 48,000.

Nothing Phone 2a: According to reports, the Nothing Phone 2a was spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website and may soon launch in the market. As per reports, the device is expected to have a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED or OLED display, a 4,700mAh battery, a 50MP+50MP camera setup with an ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP front camera. The device will likely launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and an expected starting price above Rs 24,000.

The other smartphones likely to launch in December are iQOO Neo 9 Pro, which may launch with MediaTek Dimensity 9300 and up to 12GB RAM. The additional budget smartphones that may launch in December include the Honor X50 GT. The Honor X50 is expected to launch with 12GB RAM and 256GB with an expected price of Rs 29,999.

