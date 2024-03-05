Mumbai, March 5: Nothing Phone 2a is launched in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro mobile processor and unique design. The Nothing Phone 2a follows the familiar transparent design with lights on the back panel seen in the popular Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2. However, this time, the UK-based Nothing Technology Limited introduced its new Phone 2a with a horizontal camera setup.

During its live launch event, Nothing confirmed that it will manufacture Nothing Phone 2a in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The UK-based company also launched new Nothing CMF earbuds and Nothing CMF Neckband Pro during the live launch event. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Launched With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 7050’ Processor in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 2a Launch Event:

Nothing Phone 2a Camera, Battery and Design

The Nothing Phone 2a is launched with a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera with 114-degree FOV (field of view). The smartphone gas a 32MP camera on the front for taking high-resolution selfies. Additionally, the smartphone has a TrueLens engine enhances photography and offers features like UltraXDR, motion capture, night mode, action mode and portrait optimizer. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. Nothing has introduced its Phone 2a in India with a unique design with a Glyph Light interface.

Nothing Phone 2a Display, OS and Other Features

The Nothing Phone 2a has a 6.7-inch Flexible AMOLED display with has 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colour accuracy. Further, it offers 1,300nits of peak brightness along with HDR10+ support and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Nothing has launched its new device with Nothing OS 2.5, based on the latest Android 14 Operating System. The company said the Nothing OS has no bloatware and will offer a faster and smoother experience. Nothing OS also includes "Wallpaper Studio" powered by AI. The Nothing Phone 2(a) comes with Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6, Dual 5G, NFC, 360-degree antenna, stereo speakers, fingerprint sensor, and more. Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G Price Leaked Ahead of Launch; Check Leaked Price, Expected Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 2a Price in India, Sale Date and Colour Options

Nothing Phone 2a price in India is Rs 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, Rs 25,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 27,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The Phone 2a will be available worldwide starting March 6 (tomorrow). The Nothing Phone 2a sale will begin on March 12. Nothing also announced a special day offer on March 12, when the smartphone will be available at Rs 19,999. Nothing CMF Buds price in India is Rs 2,499 and CMF Neckband Pro is launched at Rs 1,999.

