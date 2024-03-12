New Delhi, March 12: London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing on Tuesday said it sold 60,000 units of its latest smartphone -- Phone (2a), across channels within just 60 minutes of its launch.

The overwhelming demand resulted in the phone being sold out in record time, the company said. Phone (2a) was introduced with a launch offer price starting at Rs 19,999. The phone offers various configurations, including 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB, in black and white colour variants. Realme Buds T300 New TWS Confirmed To Launch Alongside Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G on March 19; Check Key Feature and Details.

Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7200 pro chipset, Phone (2a) boasts a 50MP(OIS)+50MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, and Nothing OS 2.5 powered by Android 14. iQOO Z9 5G Launched With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 7200’ Processor in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The device comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Phone (2a) supports 45W fast charging, delivering 50 per cent of power in just 20 minutes, according to the company.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2024 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).