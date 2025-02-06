New Delhi, February 6: Sonos has laid off approximately 200 employees to streamline its operations and improve its Product Organisation. The audio company took the job cut decision as part of a restructuring plan to enhance its efficiency. The Sonos layoffs might streamline the company’s operations and align its resources with its strategic goals.

A memo was issued by Tom Conrad, who previously served as the first Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Pandora. Following the resignation of Patrick Spence from the chief executive role on January 13, 2025, Conrad was appointed as the interim CEO. Conrad said, "I’ve made the very difficult decision to eliminate about 200 positions at our company." Workday Layoffs: Human Capital Management Company To Lay Off Around 1,750 Employees To Prioritise Investment in AI and Platform Development.

He further highlighted that he recognises the commitment everyone at Sonos has towards the company and the experiences they create for their customers. He acknowledged the desire among the team to regain momentum after a challenging year and noted that many have expressed concerns about the difficulties in achieving the company's progress.

Sonos is set to reorganise its Product organisation by shifting to functional groups that will focus on Hardware, Software, Design, Quality, and Operations. It will be moving away from dedicated business units that were previously around individual product categories. The new structure is said to collaborate through cross-functional project teams, which will work together to enhance the core experience and deliver innovative new products. Sonos intends to streamline processes by implementing a simpler organisational structure. Estee Lauder Layoffs: Luxury Beauty and Skin Care Giant To Lay Off 7,000 Employees Amid Global Business Challenges, Weak Demand in Asia.

Conrad highlighted that becoming smaller and more focused will require a significant improvement in how the team prioritises their work. He said, “Lately we’ve let too many projects run under a cloud of half-commitment. We’re going to fix this too.” All affected employees will receive severance pay that is determined by the time of service with the company. Employees in the quarterly bonus plan will be eligible for a Q1 bonus if attained. The US employees will be provided with health care coverage throughout the severance period.

