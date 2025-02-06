Workday Layoffs: Human Capital Management Company To Lay Off Around 1,750 Employees To Prioritise Investment in AI and Platform Development

Workday is laying off around 1,750 employees to prioritise growth in AI and platform development.

Technology Deepak Gharai| Feb 06, 2025 12:22 PM IST
Workday Layoffs: Human Capital Management Company To Lay Off Around 1,750 Employees To Prioritise Investment in AI and Platform Development
Workday (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, February 6: Workday has announced its plan for job cuts. The layoffs will likely affect around 1,750 employees as the company’s strategy is to focus on growth in areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and platform development. The Workday layoffs decision came after the company reevaluated its priorities for the future and aims to strengthen its position in the competitive world.

In a memo to employees, Workday CEO Carl Eschenbach explained that the company needs a new approach to navigate the challenges of the current market. Eschenbach highlighted that businesses around the world are rethinking their work processes, and the growing demand for AI could lead to a new age of growth for Workday. Layoffs 2025: Google, Meta, BlackRock, Microsoft, CNN, Starbucks and More, Check List of Companies Cutting Jobs This Year to Stay Productive and Focus on AI.

Workday CEO said, "This creates a massive opportunity for us, but we need to make some changes to better align our resources with our customers' evolving needs." He emphasised that making strategic investments will enable teams to collaborate more effectively and accelerate innovations to the market. The approach will simplify the process to make it easier for their customers and partners to work with the company. To reach the goal, Workday has decided to layoff its employees by around 1,750 positions, which is about 8.5% of the total staff.

Eschenbach said, "The environment we’re operating in today demands a new approach, particularly given our size and scale." He further noted, “While we are eliminating some positions, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas and locations throughout FY26.” The company is also prioritising innovation investments in areas like AI and platform development. Salesforce Layoffs: US-Based Software Giant Cuts 1,000 Jobs to Focus on AI-Based Products Like Agentforce to Create Virtual Representatives, Say Reports.

Additionally, it is assessing the return on investment (ROI) for various initiatives across the board. Eschenbach expressed his gratitude to the employees who will be impacted by the job cuts. For employees in the US, the company will provide a minimum of 12 weeks of pay. For employees outside the US, the severance packages will be offered as per local standards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 12:22 PM IST.

