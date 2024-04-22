Mumbai, April 22: TCS employees have to comply with the rules as the tech company successfully starts implementing its return-to-office policy. TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan reportedly showed confidence in the policy and stated that it played a vital role in its organisational structure. Tata Consultancy Services announced a salary hike at the end of last month for the employees depending on offsite and high performance.

According to a report by Business Today, Tata Consultancy Services recently mandated working from the office for employees. The work from office days were announced five days a week. For years since the pandemic ended, the company has been encouraging its IT employees to return to the office. In 2022, it said no to the work-from-home model, and then in 2023, the tech company said that the TCS employees had to come back to the office for three days to work. Tesla Layoffs: Elon Musk Reportedly Wanted to Lay Off 20% of Tesla's Employees Instead of 10%, Here's Why.

TCS Employees to Get Less Pay If Have Less Than 60% Attendance:

The report said that the TCS's new variable pay policy would grant 50% variable pay to the employees having attendance between 60-75% in the current quarter of 2024. On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services promised to provide 75% higher variable pay for employees with between 75-85% attendance. With over 85% attendance, the TCS employees will reportedly get full variable pay. TCS CEO K Krithivasan reportedly shared that the employees complied with 3-5 days of office work following the new policy. The employees who work from home for over 40% of time won't be eligible. Zomato Platform Fee Hiked: Online Food Delivery App Hikes Platform Fee to Rs 5, Suspends Inter-City Services.

He emphasised that the return-to-office approach ensured that the employee would get the best value and also contribute to preserving the organisational structure. TCS Chief HR Office Milind Lakkad reportedly said that the company had been calibrating the total number of freshers it wanted to hire in the Financial Year 2025. He reportedly emphasised that Tata Consultancy Services may hire 40,000 employees; however, he still said, "We will see how it goes."

