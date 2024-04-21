New Delhi, April 21: Online food delivery platform Zomato has hiked its platform fee by 25 per cent to Rs 5 per order. Zomato introduced a platform fee of Rs 2 in August last year and later increased it to Rs 3 to improve its margins and become profitable.

Buoyed by record food orders on New Year’s Eve, the food delivery platform in January increased its mandatory platform fee to Rs 4 from Rs 3 per order across key markets. Zomato Pure Veg Fleet Row: Deepinder Goyal Announces to Drop Green Dress Code for Riders Delivering Vegetarian Food, Says All Delivery Executives Will Wear Red.

The new platform fee is levied on all customers, including Zomato Gold. Meanwhile, the company has suspended Intercity Legends, its inter-city food delivery service. "Enhancements are underway. Please stay tuned as we will be back to serve you soon,” read the message on the 'Legends' tab on the Zomato app. Zomato’s New Dress Code for Women: Food Delivery App Unveils New Dress Code for Female Delivery Personnel (See Pics).

Last week, Zomato received a goods and services tax (GST) demand and penalty order worth Rs 11.81 crore. The order consists of Rs 5.9 crore in GST demand and a penalty of Rs 5.9 crore for the July 2017-March 2021 period.

