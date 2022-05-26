Tecno Mobile officially launched the Pova 3 smartphone in the Philippines. The handset comes in eco black, tech silver, and electric blue and will go on sale from May 31, 2022. The Tecno Pova 3 is the latest addition to the Pova lineup. Key specifications of Pova 3 include a 6.9-inch LCD display, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of internal storage and more. Tecno Pova Neo With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched in India at Rs 12,999.

Tecno Pova 3 features a 6.9-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels. It comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a 50MP triple rear camera module and an 8MP front snapper.

The smartphone comes packed with a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and runs on Android 11 based HiOS out of the box. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Tecno Pova 3 is priced at PHP 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant costs PHP 9,399.

