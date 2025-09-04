New Delhi, September 4: Tecno Pova Slim 5G is launched today in India. The Pova Slim 5G is teased as "world's slimmest and lightest” smartphone, which comes with a 5.95 mm in thickness. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor and has arrived with advanced features.

Pova Slim 5G comes in three colour options, which include Sky Blue, Slim White, and Cool Black. The smartphone comes with a punch hole display and weighs 156 gm. Pova Slim 5G price in India starts at INR 19,999. itel A90 Limited Edition Launched in India With IP54 Rating and Military Grade Certification; Check Price and Other Details Here.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Specifications and Features

Tecno Pova Slim 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor. It includes up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Tecno POVA Slim 5G is built with durability and comes with military-grade protection along with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for toughness against scratches and drops. It comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device also carries an IP64 rating, making it resistant to dust and water splashes. Pova Slim 5G comes with "Dynamic Mood Light" design at the rear.

The device has a dual rear camera setup at the rear. It includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary camera, while the front camera of the Pova Slim 5G includes a 13MP lens. It also includes Ella AI, an assistant that supports multiple Indian languages like Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, and more for users to interact with the device in their preferred language. Pova Slim 5G is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features; Here’s Everything To Expect About Latest Top-Model in iPhone 17 Series; Check Other Models' Prices and Details.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Price in India and Sale Details

Pova Slim 5G price starts at INR 19,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The sale of the smartphone will start in India on September 8, 2025 at 12 PM IST. Tecno Pova Slim 5G will be available on Flipkart.

