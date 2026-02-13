Mumbai, February 13: Tecno on Friday expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the official launch of the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G. Serving as the direct successor to the Pova Curve 5G introduced in May 2025, the new model enters the market with significant upgrades to its display technology and battery capacity. The device features a premium 144Hz curved AMOLED screen and a high-capacity 8,000mAh battery, designed to cater to users seeking long-lasting performance and immersive visuals.

The design of the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G emphasises a slim profile despite its large battery, measuring just 7.42mm in thickness and weighing 192g. It incorporates a 6.78-inch full-HD+ panel with a 93.18 percent screen-to-body ratio and 4,500 nits of peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. These specifications represent a notable shift in the Pova series, focusing on high-end display metrics and efficient power management for the mid-range segment. Redmi K90 Ultra Release Set for February; Here’s Expected Specifications and Features.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Specifications and Features

Under the hood, the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, paired with an Arm G610 MC2 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The device supports virtual RAM expansion up to 16GB by utilising unused internal storage. For photography, it carries a dual rear camera system featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor, while a 13-megapixel front camera handles video calls. The handset runs on HiOS 16 based on Android 16 and includes a massive 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging. Tecno claims the battery can provide up to 1,133.1 hours of standby time or 48.1 hours of calling on a single charge. Trump T1 Phone Re-Emerges With Upgraded Specifications and Price Hike Ahead of Spring Launch.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Price in India

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is priced at INR 27,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. A higher storage version with 256GB is available for INR 29,999. The smartphone will be sold via Flipkart starting February 20 at 12pm in three distinct colour options: Storm Titanium, Melting Silver, and Mystic Purple. As an introductory offer, customers can access bank discounts of up to INR 3,000, effectively reducing the starting price for early buyers.

