Mumbai, February 18: Tecno has officially introduced its latest smartphone offerings, the Camon 50 and Camon 50 Pro, in several African markets. The launch arrived ahead of the anticipated reveal at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. Both devices feature high-end display technology and significant battery capacities, aimed at the mid-range consumer segment.

The new series highlights Tecno’s focus on photography and endurance, with both models sharing a majority of their internal hardware. While the standard Camon 50 features a flat display, the Pro variant opts for a curved panel, providing a more premium aesthetic for users seeking a sophisticated design. Vivo V70 FE Leaked, New Budget Variant Set to Join V70 Series; Check Details.

Tecno Camon 50, Tecno Camon 50 Pro Specifications and Performance

Both the Tecno Camon 50 and the Camon 50 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Helio G200 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The standard model offers 128GB of internal storage, whereas the Pro version is equipped with 256GB. To support extended usage, Tecno has integrated a large 6,150mAh battery in both handsets, which supports 45W wired fast charging.

The devices sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. This high refresh rate is designed to provide smoother scrolling and enhanced gaming experiences. Additionally, the screens include an in-display fingerprint scanner for security and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for high-resolution selfies.

Tecno Camon 50, Tecno Camon 50 Pro Camera, Software and Other Features

Photography remains a central feature of the Camon series. Both models utilize a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700C primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. The Camon 50 Pro distinguishes itself with the addition of a 50-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto camera that includes optical image stabilisation (OIS), allowing for clearer zoomed-in shots.

On the software front, the devices run on HiOS 16 and include a "One-Tap AI Key" for quick access to artificial intelligence features. Both phones carry an IP68/69/69K rating, ensuring high resistance against dust and water. They also feature stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support for an immersive audio experience. Google Pixel 9 Series New Feature: Quick Share, AirDrop Interoperability Announced for Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

In Kenya, the Tecno Camon 50 is available for pre-order at KES 37,500, which is approximately USD 290, EUR 243, or CNY 2,007. The more advanced Camon 50 Pro is priced at KES 44,000, equivalent to roughly USD 341, EUR 285, or CNY 2,355. While the manufacturer has not yet introduced 5G-compatible variants, industry analysts suggest these models could be unveiled at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026.

