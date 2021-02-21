The tumultuous nature of the year 2020 has led each of us to find his particular life-changing practice. Book reading is one of the habits that have truly changed people’s lives over years, however, it gained more popularity during this pandemic. The more you read the more curious you become. It said, “some books should be tasted, some devoured, but only a few should be chewed and digested thoroughly.”

During my search for a good self-help motivational guide, I came across "The YOU beyond you - The knowledge of the Willing" of Ramzi Najjar. The book is a transformational guide based on the author’s daily notes, realizations, personal experiences, and life observations for over two decades, that should be tasted, devoured, and chewed thoroughly.

The book is a Multi-Award-Winning manuscript and has won the Literary Titan award for the ‘Best Book’ and the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award for ‘Best Body/Mind/Spirit Book’.

It unveils some major truths of life and its secrets by revealing the dynamics and the modes of operation on which our reality is based. A truly transforming book that revolves around the fact that the majority of our beliefs are a collection of misleading notions being grounded in general on what we have been taught or told by others and are rarely a result of self-reflection. The book offers ways to alter this reality by dismantling old beliefs and applying correct ways to uplift one’s existence.

Now that Najjar has the knowledge and tools of being a successful entrepreneur, he has built something on his own, figuring it out as he went, learning a lot of lessons along the way. Life hardship and tough experiences have always made him contemplate life and analyze all types of situations, to draw the proper conclusions that would help in overcoming adversities and succeed.

The life riddles that are revealed via the book are deep and offer valuable information about how a multitude of processes operate within us and what influences our lives and determines our reality. This work offers a lot of insights to readers on a multitude of habits that pollute the body and mind, and ways to overcome negative thoughts, ideas, and other pollutants that frame and harm our bodies and brains to leave space for factors that boost mental peace. The book shows a full path to self-betterment while improving personal habits and the environment around us.

These usually in the majority go unseen as a result of the hustles and bustles of our lives which become “blockages” that limit all our attempts to reach a better understanding of ourselves and improved self-awareness and also due to the limitations of our five senses. The book is termed as “A manuscript entailing every dimension of our reality”. It demonstrates what makes and breaks life with a narrative based on scientific and psychological experiences and theories to conclude what determines our “physical reality”.

The book will help one to understand these notions in-depth and thus leading one to a clearer spiritual path. If you are looking for some Concepts, notions, a different approach to life, and a real full transformation, then this book is for you.

The book has become a very sought-after piece of writing in this pandemic and has been acclaimed across the reading community through word of mouth. In an attempt to make the world a better place, a portion of the book’s success is donated to charity.

