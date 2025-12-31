New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi, December 31: Trump Mobile, the technology venture licensed by the Trump Organization, has once again delayed the delivery of its flagship gold-coloured smartphone, the "T1 Phone." Originally unveiled in June 2025 with an expected August or September release, the company has informed customers that shipments are now unlikely to be completed by the end of the year. This latest setback is reportedly due to the ongoing US government shutdown, which has disrupted logistics and international shipments.

In December 2025, the brand continues to face questions regarding its supply chain and production capabilities. While thousands of supporters have placed deposits for the device, the transition from a licensed brand to a physical hardware provider has proven complex. Here are the corrected specifications, pricing, and the current status of the T1 Phone.

Trump Mobile T1 Phone: Specifications and Features

The T1 Phone is positioned as a patriotic alternative to mainstream devices. Its most striking feature is a flashy gold-coloured finish featuring an etched American flag and the slogan "Make America Great Again" on the rear panel. Key technical details include:

Display: A 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole front camera.

Operating System: The device runs on Android 15, a version of Google's operating system that debuted in 2024.

Performance: It is reported to feature 12GB of RAM, 256GB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Camera: A triple-camera array led by a 50MP main sensor.

Network and 'The 47 Plan'

Trump Mobile operates as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), buying capacity from major US carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon). Its flagship service, "The 47 Plan," costs USD 47.45 per month—a reference to Donald Trump as the 47th President—and offers unlimited talk, text, and data, along with perks like 24/7 roadside assistance and telehealth services.

Trump T1 Phone Price and Pre-order Status

Contrary to earlier reports of a luxury four-figure price tag, the Trump T1 Phone is priced at USD 499 (approximately INR 42,000).

Reservation Fee: Customers were able to reserve the device with a USD 100 down payment.

Launch Timeline: The brand was officially founded on June 16, 2025 (the 10th anniversary of Trump’s first campaign announcement), and the phone was never slated for a 2024 release.

Production and Shipping Challenges

The "indefinite" delay reported today stems from a combination of geopolitical and manufacturing hurdles. While the phone was initially marketed as "Made in America," Trump Mobile later removed those claims from its website, as the US has limited domestic facilities for mass-market smartphone assembly.

The current delay is specifically attributed to the US government shutdown occurring in late 2025, which has halted customs processing and affected the import of components or finished units from overseas.

Market Reception and Future Outlook

The T1 Phone faces a saturated market dominated by Apple and Samsung. Industry analysts remain skeptical about the device's ability to compete on technical merits alone, noting that its primary appeal lies in its political branding. With the 2025 year-end deadline likely to be missed, Trump Mobile must now work to reassure customers and manage potential refund requests as the launch moves into 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Financial Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2025 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).