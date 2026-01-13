Washington, January 13: The highly publicised launch of the Gold T1 smartphone, marketed by the Trump family business, has come under intense scrutiny following months of delivery delays. Initially unveiled in June 2025 as a "proudly American" device, the USD 499 smartphone has yet to reach the hands of more than 5,90,000 buyers who placed pre-orders. Despite the missed deadlines and a lack of firm release dates, the company continues to accept USD 100 deposits from new customers on its official website.

The controversy surrounding the T1 intensified after the initial August-September 2025 release window passed without any units being shipped. In response to the missed deadline, Trump Mobile quietly updated its website to state the phone would arrive "later in the year," though no specific timeline has been provided as of January 2026. This prolonged silence from the Trump Organization has led to growing frustration among consumers and sparked online discussions regarding the legitimacy of the product.

Supply Chain Challenges and Production Concerns

The Trump Organization has not issued a formal statement explaining the ongoing holdup, though customer service representatives have reportedly attributed the delay to a recent US government shutdown. However, industry analysts remain sceptical of the "American-Proud Design" narrative. According to reports from the Associated Press, experts suggest that manufacturing a competitive smartphone entirely within the United States for under USD 1,000 is nearly impossible due to high domestic production costs and a lack of established local supply chains.

Further concerns have been raised as some buyers reported receiving devices that appear to be rebadged, low-cost alternatives similar to those found on budget e-commerce platforms like Temu. These reports have led to allegations of a potential scam, with critics questioning whether a premium, US-made device can actually be produced at the stated USD 499 price point. The absence of technical specifications or hands-on reviews six months after the announcement has only added to the market's apprehension.

Customer Impact and Financial Implications

With an estimated 5,90,000 pre-orders already placed, the financial stakes are considerable. Customers who paid the USD 100 reservation fee are increasingly demanding refunds, citing the lack of transparency and broken promises. While the company continues to market the T1 as a symbol of American craftsmanship, the disconnect between the marketing campaign and the physical delivery of the hardware has placed significant pressure on the brand’s credibility in the technology sector.

As of now, the T1 remains in a state of limbo. Buyers are advised to exercise caution when placing new orders until the company provides a verifiable delivery schedule or technical documentation for the device. The situation serves as a prominent example of the difficulties faced by non-traditional tech firms attempting to break into the complex and capital-intensive global smartphone market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times News Now), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

