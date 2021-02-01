New Delhi, February 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented Union Budget 2021. It is the first union budget after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Union Budget 2021-22 is going to be paperless for the first time. People can access budget-related documents on Union Budget Mobile App. Know Current Income Tax Slabs Before Union Budget 2021–22: Check the Rebates and Existing 2020–21 Income Tax Rates.

The app is available for Android and iOS users. Sitharaman rolled out the Union Budget Mobile App in January this year. The app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) along with the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). Live Budget Updates.

Here Are Ways to Download The App:

visit Google Play Store or Apple App Play Store.

Search for the Union Budget Mobile App.

Click on Download.

People can also visit the Union Budget web portal - www.indiabudget.gov.in - to download the Mobile App.

The app is available in English and Hindi. Notably, login and registration are not required for users to access the app. It is a user-friendly app with features which will allow users to download and print the documents.

