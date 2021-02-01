New Delhi, February 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha at 11 am today. As per the Economic Survey 2020-21 tabled in Parliament on Friday, Indian economy for the upcoming fiscal year is likely to grow at 11 per cent making a 'V-shaped' recovery after witnessing a pandemic-induced slowdown.

The Mumbai local train services will resume from today. The local trains will be available in three time slots from the start of the day's services to 7 am, 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm and 9:00 pm to the end of the day.I n between 7 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 9 pm, only people engaged in essential services will be allowed to use local train services.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Sunday allowed cinema halls to run with 100 per cent occupancy from today. There have been a series of guidelines issued by Ministry for cinema halls and theatres in order to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through the 73rd edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. He talked about a variety of issues including India's fight against coronavirus, India's victory over Australia in cricket match, strawberry festival in UP's Jhansi, among others. PM Modi urged young writers to write about country's freedom struggle and freedom fighters.

