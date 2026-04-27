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Technology Technology Realme C100x India Launch Expected Soon; Check Anticipated Price and Specifications Realme is set to launch the C100x in India, featuring a massive 8,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging. The budget smartphone is tipped to include a 6.7-inch HD+ display, 6GB RAM, and NFC support. Expected to be priced between INR 10,000 and INR 15,000, it focuses on long-lasting performance for everyday users.

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Realme is reportedly preparing to strengthen its budget smartphone portfolio in India with the introduction of the Realme C100x. Following its appearance on European certification sites, latest leaks suggest the device will make its Indian debut shortly after its global launch. Positioned as a high-endurance entry-level smartphone, the C100x is designed for users prioritising longevity and reliability, aiming to compete in the highly contested sub-INR 15,000 segment.

The upcoming launch reflects an emerging trend in the budget category where manufacturers are increasingly focusing on massive battery capacities to differentiate their products. By integrating an 8,000mAh cell with relatively fast charging for its price point, Realme appears to be targeting first-time smartphone buyers and delivery professionals who require extended uptime. This move positions the C100x as a utility-focused device that balances essential performance with hardware durability. OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite To Launch in India on May 7; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features.

Realme C100x Specifications and Features (Anticipated)

The Realme C100x is expected to feature a 6.7-inch HD+ flat display with a classic waterdrop notch for the front camera. Under the hood, the smartphone is tipped to offer 6GB of RAM paired with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The primary highlight is the 8,000mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging, potentially offering over two days of moderate usage on a single charge. Additional hardware includes a dual rear camera setup housed in a pill-shaped module, NFC support for digital payments, and a side-mounted control layout. On the software front, the device is likely to run Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box. Xiaomi 17T Leaks: New Details Revealed As Smartphone Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Launch.

Realme C100x Price in India (Anticipated)

According to industry rumours, the Realme C100x will be priced between INR 10,000 and INR 15,000 in India. The smartphone is expected to be available in two colour variants: Deepblue Tide and Golden Coast. At this price, it will face stiff competition from budget offerings by brands like Redmi, Poco, Lava, and Motorola. While the exact launch date has not been confirmed, the European certifications indicate that an official announcement for the Indian market is imminent.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India TV News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).